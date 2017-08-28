TshisaLIVE

From Somizi's daughter to actress: Bahumi chats about her SABC 2 gig

28 August 2017 - 10:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Bahumi
Image: Via Instagram

Bahumi Madisakwane is ready to step out away from the "celebrity child" title and has revealed that by bagging an acting gig on a popular drama on SABC 2, she hopes to reintroduce herself to the world as an actress.

Bahumi admitted to TshisaLIVE that she enjoys having parents who know the ups and down of the industry and now she is "ready" to make her own fame through Keeping Score.

"I have always been ready. I have been waiting for a defining moment in my life. I love being me but I have been preparing my name to be more than 'just a celebs child.' I am ready to claim my own fame. I also have time to focus on my YouTube channel and my acting. I am ready to be Bahumi: The actress," she said.

 The budding actress told TshisaLIVE that she has been waiting to make a name for herself and now she has had time to explore her options to make her own mark.

"We started around March and I am super excited for my debut in a month or so. The character I'm playing is Zola. She is fit and energetic and I can't wait for people to see how I bring her to life. It's been an amazing experience."

Keeping Score airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on SABC 2 at 9:30pm.

