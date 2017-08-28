I see myself in her, says Skolopad about Kelly Khumalo

Despite having been hospitalised last week for a nervous breakdown, Skolopad made her way from the Free State to Johannesburg for Kelly Khumalo's one women show, reasoning that she identified with the musician.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that many people think famous people don't get hurt. She said she was inspired by Kelly pulling through the drama that followed her.

"I love Kelly Khumalo. I love that woman so much, there was no way I could stay away. I see myself in her and although our struggles differ, I identify with her. She's strong and always emerges victorious at the end of it all. So I needed to witness her shine and to draw some strength for myself," she said.

Skolopad said that she's had a rough journey, not only as a woman but as an aspiring musician. She added that she wanted to one day have a victorious story to tell at her one one woman concert, following in Kelly's footsteps.

She praised Kelly's talent and the production which she said left her "speechless".

The musician also shared that she has been feeling a lot better since her nervous breakdown. She said that she was taking everything one day at a time and she doesn't want another health scare.

"I have been feeling a lot better. Not perfect but well enough to come see Kelly. I also find that the more time I spend with people the better I feel. As for Skolopad (her music persona), other days I want to give up and other days I want to keep trying. All I can say is, I am taking everything as it come, one day at a time," she said.