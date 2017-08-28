TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Idols fans not impressed with Somizi ‘bunking’ work

28 August 2017 - 09:15 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi was not on Idols this week.
Image: Somizi via Instagram

Fans of popular reality TV music competition Idols SA went into a state of mourning on Sunday when their favourite judge Somizi Mhlongo did not take his place on the judging panel.

The star was living it up in America as a red carpet host at the MTV Video Music Awards in California- lekker life, hey?

Somizi's absence overshadowed many of the performances, as fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration and sadness.

