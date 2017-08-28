IN MEMES: Idols fans not impressed with Somizi ‘bunking’ work
Fans of popular reality TV music competition Idols SA went into a state of mourning on Sunday when their favourite judge Somizi Mhlongo did not take his place on the judging panel.
The star was living it up in America as a red carpet host at the MTV Video Music Awards in California- lekker life, hey?
Somizi's absence overshadowed many of the performances, as fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration and sadness.
I am failing to concentrate, hayi without somizi this episode doesnt have that thing #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/AVhPShOPmq— Mrs M (@IammissTracy) August 27, 2017
Who approved Somgaga's leave? Kanjalo nje? So much disrespect? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/DUq0tz1pnL— Bafokeng Maichu (@Bafux23) August 27, 2017
The show without Somizi just isn't complete #idolssa pic.twitter.com/s3OH5XGOTr— Zamore (@JustZamore) August 27, 2017
Me watching #IdolsSA without @somizi 😫😫 there is just no "vanga zanga zing". pic.twitter.com/vPJqKDOJWl— Rebaone Donald Lakwa (@LakwaDonald) August 27, 2017
#IdolsSA without Somizi lacks that thing pic.twitter.com/tQYYuBKxeg— Sofzo the Trash (@ASofaya) August 27, 2017
#IdolsSA— Mxnde, The Great ⚡ (@2ndOfMay1999) August 27, 2017
Entlek why didn't Unathi leave instead of @somizi pic.twitter.com/JHQ1Jdf77L
