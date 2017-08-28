Nakhane Touré wants to move on despite threats on his life post Inxeba

Actor and award-winning musician Nakhane Touré has said that even though the threats on life are continuing post the release of the film Inxeba (The Wound), he is tired about talking about it and wants to move on.

Nakhane told TshisaLIVE that it's draining to relive everything that has happened to him.

"I am so tired of talking about this. It is draining to talk about the same thing over and over. Yes, I have had to cancel some of my planned trips to the Eastern Cape and Cape Town due to the threats, but I have really said everything there is to be said," Nakhane said.

The actor,plays lead in the film that narrates the story of a young man who is on a journey of self discovery. His character is exposed to violent homophobia in the story that is almost entirely set in and around an initiation camp.

The film depicts a traditional circumcision ceremony and the lives of initiates. Nakhane said he has no regrets where being part of the film is concerned, because he views it as a story that needed to be told.

"The film is very important and tells a deserving story. I don't regret being part of the people that tell this story. People need to watch it before they judge it," he said.

Since the trailer of the film was released the actor has received intimidation on social media, where people have "promised" to burn him alive.

The film's producers lambasted the threats directed at the film (and the cast and crew) with a lengthy statement.

"The South African Constitution not only protects individuals’ rights to freedom of speech, but also outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation. We view these inexcusable threats in a serious light, and we will be taking appropriate action against any individual who threatens violence or commits homophobic hate crimes,” the film's producer Cait Pansegrouw said.