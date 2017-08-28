TshisaLIVE

Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding

28 August 2017 - 13:34
Thembisa Mdoda has spoken out about her bae.
Image: Via Instagram

Thembisa Mdoda has previously admitted that she has someone special in her life, but has refused to give much more detail.

At the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday night, when accepting an award, Thembisa said she found love on the show, Our Perfect Wedding.

"Thank you to the love of my life who I met on the show. Thank you baby."

Afterwards she gushed to Sowetan about their future.

"It's the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy. For me to find someone in the space that I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing."

Thembisa will be leaving Our Perfect Wedding after nearly two years and told TshisaLIVE she is focussing on a new film project.

