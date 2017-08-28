Thembisa Mdoda's two Mzansi Awards signal a new era in entertainment
Thembisa Mdoda may have left the show that has catapulted her to become a household name in South Africa to focus on a new film project, but that doesn't mean that her shine is about to dim any time soon.
If anything, as the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards proved, Thembisa is hot property. In fact, we'd go as far as to say one of the most "wanted" celebs in SA.
In March she walked away with the Golden Horn for Best Presenter as the SAFTAS. The award was one of the more bankable signs that Thembisa wasn't just Twitter famous.
On Saturday she again proved her powerhouse status by walking away with two gongs at the inaugural Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.
Yeah, winning an award is a big deal. But considering that Mzansi Magic is one of the fastest growing channels on DStv's offering and is without a doubt the home of locally made content, for Thembisa to edge out the competition speaks volumes.
Over a million votes were cast and Thembisa was the only person out of 50 nominees to walk away with two awards.
DAMN!
She beat Robert Marawa, Pearl Modiadie, Phat Joe and Bonang Matheba to walk away with the Best Presenter Award.
Let that sink in for a minute.
Look at the people she was up against.
Robert Marawa.
Bonang Matheba.
Phat Joe.
These guys have been in the spotlight for a long time. And even with those stalwart credentials, to upstage Bonang Matheba is a really big moment. Bonang is the queen of awards, kinda like Jeannie D was a few years back.
Then came the chocolate drizzle on top of the Bar-One Sundae.
The Ultimate Viewers' Choice Award was awarded to the person who got the most votes out of any of the nominees. That means that out of everybody who was nominated, Thembisa got the most love.
She brings in the viewers. Not because of her private life or who she is dating. Not because of who she is feuding with. It's because she's damn good at what she does.
There ain't no turning back now.
She's reigning supreme and we've humbly bent the knee.
