Thembisa Mdoda's two Mzansi Awards signal a new era in entertainment

Thembisa Mdoda may have left the show that has catapulted her to become a household name in South Africa to focus on a new film project, but that doesn't mean that her shine is about to dim any time soon.

If anything, as the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards proved, Thembisa is hot property. In fact, we'd go as far as to say one of the most "wanted" celebs in SA.

In March she walked away with the Golden Horn for Best Presenter as the SAFTAS. The award was one of the more bankable signs that Thembisa wasn't just Twitter famous.

On Saturday she again proved her powerhouse status by walking away with two gongs at the inaugural Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Yeah, winning an award is a big deal. But considering that Mzansi Magic is one of the fastest growing channels on DStv's offering and is without a doubt the home of locally made content, for Thembisa to edge out the competition speaks volumes.

Over a million votes were cast and Thembisa was the only person out of 50 nominees to walk away with two awards.

DAMN!

She beat Robert Marawa, Pearl Modiadie, Phat Joe and Bonang Matheba to walk away with the Best Presenter Award.

Let that sink in for a minute.