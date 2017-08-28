Wait, what? Gareth Cliff is 40!

TshisaLIVE

Gareth Cliff is 40.
Image: Via Gareth Cliff Instagram

He's been our radio companion for what seems like forever, and because he keeps in such great shape and looks after himself, it's easy to forget that Gareth Cliff also gets older every year.

But that 40 figure really got us by surprise.

We don't know if it's the fact that there's no middle-age spread, is skin his flawless or, as a whole, he looks the same as he did 10 years ago. Whatever it is, it's damn well working.

Waking up without a hangover be like... 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

A post shared by Gareth Cliff ⚜ (@grcliff) on

Delivering my Freedom of Speech speech at the Friedrich Naumann Stiftung. 28 November 2016.

A post shared by Gareth Cliff ⚜ (@grcliff) on

👍🏼

A post shared by Gareth Cliff ⚜ (@grcliff) on

