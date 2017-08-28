Wheelchair-bound Winnie Khumalo: The op wasn't going to stop my performance
Singer Winnie Khumalo arrived at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday in a wheelchair and explained to TshisaLIVE that she was in pain after undergoing an operation just days before her performance on the night.
The singer said that there were complications after a July operation which resulted in her going under the knife for a second time last week. But she attended the awards and performed on the night because it was "a huge opportunity" she couldn't miss.
Winnie was operated on back in July in an attempt to help improve her health by removing an abscess that had developed in her buttocks a few years ago.
"I was recently operated on again. I have been in lot of pain and have been living off painkillers. But there is no need for my fans to be concerned. I am recovering well, I just didn't want to miss this particular performance," Winnie explained.
The singer, who was wheeled into the venue by friend and musical partner in crime DJ Cleo, said she had been looking forward to the performance for a while. She explained that she had taken painkillers to decrease the pain during the performance.
Despite being in pain and coming to the show in a wheelchair, Winnie Khumalo is out on stage 😭 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/ut5jd9Xe07— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Twitter reacted with shock to seeing Winnie perform despite having arrived on a wheelchair earlier that evening..
Winnie Khumalo came on a wheelchair and now she's doing the Vosho #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/8qbScGWbaj— faith (@_faithinlove_) August 26, 2017
#DStvMVCA just thinking how Winnie khumalo gonna perform in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/F6LhthAZmU— Jurist💀 (@luckisto_l) August 26, 2017
Didn't Winnie Khumalo arrive nge wheel chair ?? #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/s1V4AnjUE5— Palesa🌻 (@Pale_Ndabeni) August 26, 2017
#DStvMVCA Pastor Mboro and Winnie Khumalo must be in the same watsapp group... She was wheeled in nge wheel chair bethuna.... pic.twitter.com/b0DVbeFaPz— GOLDIE COLOUR (@Moe_Mphigs) August 26, 2017
Wasn't Winnie Khumalo wheelchair bound like few hours ago? #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/UGepfps1ZS— 👑 King Navy🎈 (@manfresi) August 26, 2017
