Wheelchair-bound Winnie Khumalo: The op wasn't going to stop my performance

Singer Winnie Khumalo arrived at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday in a wheelchair and explained to TshisaLIVE that she was in pain after undergoing an operation just days before her performance on the night.

The singer said that there were complications after a July operation which resulted in her going under the knife for a second time last week. But she attended the awards and performed on the night because it was "a huge opportunity" she couldn't miss.

Winnie was operated on back in July in an attempt to help improve her health by removing an abscess that had developed in her buttocks a few years ago.

"I was recently operated on again. I have been in lot of pain and have been living off painkillers. But there is no need for my fans to be concerned. I am recovering well, I just didn't want to miss this particular performance," Winnie explained.

The singer, who was wheeled into the venue by friend and musical partner in crime DJ Cleo, said she had been looking forward to the performance for a while. She explained that she had taken painkillers to decrease the pain during the performance.