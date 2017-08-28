TshisaLIVE

Wheelchair-bound Winnie Khumalo: The op wasn't going to stop my performance

28 August 2017 - 11:45 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Cleo wheels Winnie Khumalo into the venue for the awards
DJ Cleo wheels Winnie Khumalo into the venue for the awards
Image: Via Twitter

Singer Winnie Khumalo arrived at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday in a wheelchair and explained to TshisaLIVE that she was in pain after undergoing an operation just days before her performance on the night.

The singer said that there were complications after a July operation which resulted in her going under the knife for a second time last week. But she attended the awards and performed on the night because it was "a huge opportunity" she couldn't miss.

Winnie was operated on back in July in an attempt to help improve her health by removing an abscess that had developed in her buttocks a few years ago.

"I was recently operated on again. I have been in lot of pain and have been living off painkillers. But there is no need for my fans to be concerned. I am recovering well, I just didn't want to miss this particular performance," Winnie explained.

The singer, who was wheeled into the venue by friend and musical partner in crime DJ Cleo, said she had been looking forward to the performance for a while. She explained that she had taken painkillers to decrease the pain during the performance.

Twitter reacted with shock to seeing Winnie perform despite having arrived on a wheelchair earlier that evening..

IN MEMES: Idols fans not impressed with Somizi ‘bunking’ work

Fans of popular reality TV music competition Idols SA went into a state of mourning on Sunday when their favourite judge Somizi Mhlongo did not take ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is facing the grim possibility of having to finance his R15 million Fill Up FNB Stadium concert on December 2 entirely out of ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book

Sunday World is reporting that Somizi's legal team has sent Bonang a letter instructing her to remove his name from her book. Somizi's spokesperson ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

I see myself in her, says Skolopad about Kelly Khumalo

Despite having been hospitalised last week for a nervous breakdown, Skolopad made her way from the Free State to Johannesburg for Kelly Khumalo's one ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Wait, what? Gareth Cliff is 40!

He's been our radio companion for what seems like forever, and because he keeps in such great shape and looks after himself, it's easy to forget that ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I don't promise to compromise'- Zodwa Wabantu goes ahead with Zim gig TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
BLF members arrested after racism protest at Durban school
X