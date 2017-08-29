TshisaLIVE

A lead role in a film and more: Thembisa Mdoda on her next move

29 August 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ex OPW presenter Thembisa Mdoda details her next big thing post leaving OPW
Image: Via Thembisa Mdoda Twitter

After winning big at the Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Thembisa Mdoda is confident she left Our Perfect Wedding on a high and aims to get even better with her next projects, which include playing a lead role in an upcoming film.

Thembisa told TshisaLIVE she has a lot planned for herself after resigning from OPW, the wedding-themed reality show that launched her career.

She explained that she wanted to leave the show on a high note but needed to focus on other things, which includes her burning passion for acting.

"I am shooting a film. It's my second film but I am playing the lead role in this one, which is super exciting. The film also has an amazing cast. I can't really give details but it has been amazing. I am going back to theatre as well, doing a show on Oliver Tambo and I am back to writing as well," she said.

The budding actress explained that despite needing more time to nurture her other gifts, she has a lot on her plate and did not want to neglect her family in the process.

"I really appreciate the love and support that everyone has given to me. OPW was one of my favourite things to do, but with all my upcoming projects, I still need to ensure that I have time for my beautiful children and my man," Thembisa explained.

 

