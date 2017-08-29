‘All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I’m gold’ - Simz Ngema to Dumi Masilela

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has broken her social media silence since the death of her husband, Dumi Masilela to make a heartfelt birthday wish to hear him give her encouragement in her grief.

It's been nearly four weeks since the Rhythm City actor was shot in a botched hijacking. Simz was with him in the hours after his shooting and before he eventually died of his injuries.

Simphiwe celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a message that Dumi wrote two years ago about overcoming trials. In the caption she opened up about her grief and her wish to hear him speak to her.

"All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I'm gold because I am burning!," she wrote.