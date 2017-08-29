TshisaLIVE

‘All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I’m gold’ - Simz Ngema to Dumi Masilela

29 August 2017 - 09:07 By TshisaLIVE
Simz at her husband's funeral.
Simz at her husband's funeral.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has broken her social media silence since the death of her husband, Dumi Masilela to make a heartfelt birthday wish to hear him give her encouragement in her grief.

It's been nearly four weeks since the Rhythm City actor was shot in a botched hijacking. Simz was with him in the hours after his shooting and before he eventually died of his injuries.

Simphiwe celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a message that Dumi wrote two years ago about overcoming trials. In the caption she opened up about her grief and her wish to hear him speak to her. 

"All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I'm gold because I am burning!," she wrote.

Fans and friends, including actress Ntando Duma, poured onto Simphiwe's page to send her messages of encouragement and strength. 

The pair celebrated their traditional wedding two months ago. Speaking about her loss at the memorial for her husband, Simphiwe said that nothing could have prepared her her for being a widow at the age of 27.

"Nothing prepares you for one day to be a 27-year-old widow. That all the dreams you've dreamt of will be taken away from you," she told mourners.

Dumi, who played the role of Sifiso Ngema on Rhythm City, had been visiting a friend in Tembisa on August 3. He had parked his car in a road when a black Jeep approached them. They tried to flee but the Jeep gave chase and the occupants opened fire.

Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding

Thembisa Mdoda has previously admitted that she has someone special in her life, but has refused to give much more detail. At the Mzansi Viewers' ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA's got an i8! Rapper's garage now worth over R2.6m

AKA has shown his haters that he's winning this life thing, adding a BMW i8 to his growing car collection now worth over R2.6-million.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SNAPS: Somizi stole the shine at the VMAs

Somizi let out his inner Diana Ross this past weekend when he hosted the red carpet for MTV Base Africa at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is facing the grim possibility of having to finance his R15 million Fill Up FNB Stadium concert on December 2 entirely out of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I see myself in her, says Skolopad about Kelly Khumalo

Despite having been hospitalised last week for a nervous breakdown, Skolopad made her way from the Free State to Johannesburg for Kelly Khumalo's one ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book

Sunday World is reporting that Somizi's legal team has sent Bonang a letter instructing her to remove his name from her book. Somizi's spokesperson ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  5. But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
North Korean missile passes over northern Japan
X