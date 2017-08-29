Aw! This tribute from Amanda du Pont's bae will give you the feels

Amanda du Pont and her bae Shawn Rodriques recently celebrated their anniversary and he certainly made sure she felt like a queen.

Shawn posted an image of Amanda was a massive bouquet of red roses and wrote a touching tribute to her.

"Amy, no words can describe how amazing you are, how much of a blessing you are to my life. I can't imagine being without you my love. My heart aches just thinking of the possibility. Every day with you is a day with God and His Grace. You make me a better man. You ignite my spirit. You awaken my soul. Before you, life wasn't really life. Thank you for loving me without condition and pushing me to new heights day after day. I pray that I grow into the man you deserve. I love you you Mija, Happy anniversary my universe."

But guys.