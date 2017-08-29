Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message

DJ Black Coffee revealed his disabled hand on social media accompanied by a heartfelt message addressing the insecurities that have caused him to hide it.

The DJ was involved in a taxi accident, which left him paralysed in one arm 27 years ago.

Taking to Instagram Black Coffee explained that due to bullying when he was younger he made the decision to stop wearing an arm brace.

"When I was young after the car accident I used to wear one and being a kid it was hard as kids can be mean so I decided to stop wearing it especially in public. It has taken me so much time to appear like this in public because of my own insecurities but I decided to post this picture not just because for years people had their own versions of my story, I did this for myself," he wrote.

The lengthy caption was accompanied by a picture of him and Yoh Nagao, an artist in Berlin, in which he shows his hand.