IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link'
Babes Wodumo had Mzansi in a frenzy on Monday night when she took to Instagram to plead with fans to send her a link to a song that is on a missing USB.
Babes said that she lost the USB with her new song on it, only to discover that the track had surfaced somewhere in Durban.
While it was a heartfelt plea, her choice of words confused many Twitter users who couldn't help but poke fun at the request.
So according to Babes Wodumo therez a link to delete a song on a missing USB?is it technology or witchcraft? pic.twitter.com/CRlxMQ00FW— Dzaddy_mO® (@mO_Moremi) August 28, 2017
What if Babes Wodumo can delete all my problems...let me DM her,siyabonga jesu. pic.twitter.com/SOQ3VJryZR— smallz (@TJTHABISO) August 28, 2017
Babes Wodumo can delete stuff on a USB via links.... levels pic.twitter.com/GxnebP37cg— LJ_EAST🇿🇦 (@LJ_EAST) August 28, 2017
Babes Wodumo is living in 2090 she uses a link to delete a song inside a USB pic.twitter.com/PehrophIIS— 👑 Nyiko 👑 (@HiMinaTheo) August 28, 2017
Yazi maybe Babes Wodumo can help some of us delete our numbers from other people's phones pic.twitter.com/T1nltErm8C— † (@_Thato_N) August 28, 2017
Leave Babes Wodumo alone and send the link if you have it😂 pic.twitter.com/dEIYclaLwo— Moe (@mongezie_m) August 28, 2017
Headlines tomorrow:— Danito Ⓜ (@realDANITO) August 28, 2017
Babes Wodumo invents a new way to delete a song on a USB by finding and deleting a link. pic.twitter.com/1fC5iowZ3z
So Babes Wodumo is gona Ctrl-Alt-Delete that Gandaganda song as soon as she gets the link to that USB or what?😳 pic.twitter.com/glTADtivP6— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) August 28, 2017
Don't worry Babes Wodumo I'm on it, I'll dm the link 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xy5QgpWdbB— MY PYT🐐🐐 (@La_fiesta410) August 28, 2017
Even Somizi got in on the fun, tweeting from America that he was in the process of finding the missing USB and suggested that he enlisted the help of US police.
South Africa hang in there. I'm close to finding babes wodumo's USB in LA pic.twitter.com/wcJXILdkeb— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 29, 2017
Some users, as usual, dragged Bonang into the picture. One users asked the nation to pray for Babes and Bonang too. Little did he know that B would clap back with a stinging response.
South Africa let's come together and pray for @BABESWODUMO she needs our prayers don't forget @bonang_m too pic.twitter.com/u58sIkPt6w— #TheFutureProject (@Mr_Makhubela) August 28, 2017
...you don't have a hit. Or a hot career. Pray for yourself too. ❤️ https://t.co/M2n1sTmbEY— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 28, 2017
