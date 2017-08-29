TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link'

29 August 2017 - 08:03 By TshisaLIVE
Babes Wodumo has turned to SA for help in the case of her missing usb.
Babes Wodumo has turned to SA for help in the case of her missing usb.
Image: Lesley Mofokeng/Sowetan.

Babes Wodumo had Mzansi in a frenzy on Monday night when she took to Instagram to plead with fans to send her a link to a song that is on a missing USB.

Babes said that she lost the USB with her new song on it, only to discover that the track had surfaced somewhere in Durban.

Pls Guys 🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥😥 #Ghanda Ghanda wase #westinkrecords Nkulunkulu Wami.

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

While it was a heartfelt plea, her choice of words confused many Twitter users who couldn't help but poke fun at the request.

Even Somizi got in on the fun, tweeting from America that he was in the process of finding the missing USB and suggested that he enlisted the help of US police.

Some users, as usual, dragged Bonang into the picture. One users asked the nation to pray for Babes and Bonang too. Little did he know that B would clap back with a stinging response. 

Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding

Thembisa Mdoda has previously admitted that she has someone special in her life, but has refused to give much more detail. At the Mzansi Viewers' ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

SNAPS: Somizi stole the shine at the VMAs

Somizi let out his inner Diana Ross this past weekend when he hosted the red carpet for MTV Base Africa at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is facing the grim possibility of having to finance his R15 million Fill Up FNB Stadium concert on December 2 entirely out of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book

Sunday World is reporting that Somizi's legal team has sent Bonang a letter instructing her to remove his name from her book. Somizi's spokesperson ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Wheelchair-bound Winnie Khumalo: The op wasn't going to stop my performance

Singer Winnie Khumalo arrived at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday in a wheelchair and explained to TshisaLIVE that she was in pain after ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. But Bonang looked like money at the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. These couples owned the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
BLF members arrested after racism protest at Durban school
X