Linda 'Mrs Husband' Mtoba reveals what keeps her a happy wife

29 August 2017 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Linda Mtoba is loving every moment of being 'Mrs Husband' to her hubby
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba has fully embraced being a wife and has seen social media appoint her as the unofficial "young marriage" ambassador for her "Mrs Husband" posts and her visible joy since she got hitched.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Linda explained that she has learnt that the key to enjoying her marriage was slowing down to enjoy every moment and remaining centred.

“When something so life-changing happens, you need to step back and make sure that you are taking it in properly. Because it is quite easy to lose yourself in the whirlwind of love, but being centred helps you to enjoy each moment for what it is. That's what keeps 'wife’ing' so fun for me,” she said.

She also added that she "unintentionally" became a role model for young love just by being herself.

Linda and her husband Steven Meyer got married earlier this year and the actress has been beaming with joy and creative titles to show off her blossoming love since Steven put a ring on her finger.

“Being married has taught me so much about myself, just like my acting has. Every day it feels like I am part of a brilliant love story. My marriage and my career are my core focus and in both I aim to grow more, learn more and love more,” she said.

Mornings are better in marriage. #Stillsbyhubby #MrsHusband

A post shared by Mrs Linda "Oyena" M (@linda_mtoba) on

Just landed back in SA. I greet you all in wifeship 😂. #mrshusband

A post shared by Mrs Linda "Oyena" M (@linda_mtoba) on

A wife in her husbands jeans. #stillsbyhubby

A post shared by Mrs Linda "Oyena" M (@linda_mtoba) on

