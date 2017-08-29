TshisaLIVE

This 1 picture of Sarah Langa is flames!

29 August 2017 - 15:13 By TshisaLIVE
Sarah Langa's ready for summer.
Image: Via Sarah Langa Instagram

While the rest of us were indulging in those winter treats, Sarah Langa was keeping her summer body in check. 

And the results are incredible! 

Sarah shared a picture of herself after a tanning session and it steamed up these streets immediately. 

The best way to describe Sarah in this teeny-tiny bikini is pure flames. 

Slay guuurl! 

