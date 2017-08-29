TshisaLIVE

YOH! Somizi’s impressive VMA outfit cost over R40k

29 August 2017 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi's outfit was hand beaded with Swarovski crystals.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

When SA star Somizi stepped out and stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA this past weekend, it was in an outfit made of Swarovski crystals, which cost between R40,000 and R60,000 to make.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Somizi's fashion designer Anita Ferreira said Somgaga told her he wanted a "show stopper".

So she interpreted his initial ideas to create an 'Ice King' outfit made from Swarovski crystals.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

"Somizi has a loud personality and I wanted to channel that in the outfit. 90 percent of the outfit was made with tiny Swarovski crystals, including in the shoulders and the leg boot pants," Anita said.

She said that Somizi approached her in July with the request and had worked closely with her on the design. Anita said the Idols SA judge was most impressed by her idea to design the pants to flow seamlessly into a pair of boots. 

"He loved it. He was sold on the pants boots from the get-go and couldn't stop talking about it. It was not an easy design though. It took two weeks to put together, including hand weaving the crystals into the outfit," Anita said.

She would not reveal the exact cost of the outfit but said it was between R40,000 and R60,000.

"With Somizi, it is all about the impact and I am glad that it made that impact," Anita said.

