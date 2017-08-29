YOH! Somizi’s impressive VMA outfit cost over R40k

"Somizi has a loud personality and I wanted to channel that in the outfit. 90 percent of the outfit was made with tiny Swarovski crystals, including in the shoulders and the leg boot pants," Anita said.

She said that Somizi approached her in July with the request and had worked closely with her on the design. Anita said the Idols SA judge was most impressed by her idea to design the pants to flow seamlessly into a pair of boots.

"He loved it. He was sold on the pants boots from the get-go and couldn't stop talking about it. It was not an easy design though. It took two weeks to put together, including hand weaving the crystals into the outfit," Anita said.

She would not reveal the exact cost of the outfit but said it was between R40,000 and R60,000.

"With Somizi, it is all about the impact and I am glad that it made that impact," Anita said.