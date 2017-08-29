TshisaLIVE

Zim Tourism apologises to Zodwa Wabantu for 'underwear' rule

29 August 2017 - 13:49 By Nhlalo Ndaba
Zodwa Wabantu gets an apology from Zim Tourism.
Mzansi's Zodwa Wabantu, who stood firm on being true to her brand and living life on her own terms, has received a public apology from The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) after an 'underwear' rule was imposed on her.

Zodwa is billed to perform at the Harare International Carnival along with Brazilian and Cuban dancers on September 6. 

However, it was stipulated that she would only be booked if she performed with underwear.

Speaking to the state broadcaster ZBC, ZTA's chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke said Zodwa was free to bring her act to Harare, especially since she was "well received in Bulawayo" - a city largely viewed as conservative compared to the capital.

This comes just days after Karikoga told journalists at a press conference that Zodwa would have to compromise one of her "principles". 

"I hope she will have her panties. If she cannot perform in panties then we don't want her because chiefs (traditional leaders) will not like it," he said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time Zodwa said she would not compromise her brand and would not be told how to live her life. 

"Look, people need to know that they cannot tell us how to live our lives. I love the country and the reception I've received, but I don't want to be told how to do me. Why would I mess with that? Maybe it's all just for the hype," she said.

The Harare International Carnival is hosted by the ZTA for a week.  

