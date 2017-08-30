TshisaLIVE

But the comments on Somizi's Instagram are lit

30 August 2017 - 12:08 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi's fans want to make sure their blesser doesn't forget them.
Somizi's fans want to make sure their blesser doesn't forget them.
Image: Sunday Times / Jackie Clausen

With over 1.3-million followers on Instagram alone, you can bet that Somizi gets tons of reaction every time he posts something.

And with his level of extravagance, you also know the comments will give you chesties.

Somizi is on his way back from hosting the MTV VMA red carpet in LA and decided to stop by Dubai for a spot of shopping.

Besides his love for expensive champagne, it's also his collection of Louis Vuitton suitcases that we know he's obsessed with.

He posted a picture of himself sitting on his really expensive luggage and said he was about to shop. Over 16,000 likes later and hundreds of comments, Somizi got people talking.

Us? We just spent the morning pretending to work and laughing at his fans.

Here's a taste:

@kaybemok: Bring me some perfume there. 

@xolisamalinga: Bandla somgaga next time take me with,when I make it to the top all take you with.

@ipeleng_mosala: Please wear warm clothes as were experiencing cold fronts lapha eMzansi.

@mangie_wa_pontsa: Kopa o nthekele dihlako. You have amazing taste, size 39 or 6. Dankie.

@aubreymakgae: Are you gona pass by Zuma's house?

@luna_ka_lulo: Bring me something from Dubai Som Som even if it's a stone from outside.

@blessnkateko: Buy me Gucci bag som som i will pay you by instalment please........ Lol.

Yoh. But y'all are  likers of things and want free things!

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X