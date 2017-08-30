But the comments on Somizi's Instagram are lit

With over 1.3-million followers on Instagram alone, you can bet that Somizi gets tons of reaction every time he posts something.

And with his level of extravagance, you also know the comments will give you chesties.

Somizi is on his way back from hosting the MTV VMA red carpet in LA and decided to stop by Dubai for a spot of shopping.

Besides his love for expensive champagne, it's also his collection of Louis Vuitton suitcases that we know he's obsessed with.

He posted a picture of himself sitting on his really expensive luggage and said he was about to shop. Over 16,000 likes later and hundreds of comments, Somizi got people talking.

Us? We just spent the morning pretending to work and laughing at his fans.

Here's a taste:

@kaybemok: Bring me some perfume there.

@xolisamalinga: Bandla somgaga next time take me with,when I make it to the top all take you with.

@ipeleng_mosala: Please wear warm clothes as were experiencing cold fronts lapha eMzansi.

@mangie_wa_pontsa: Kopa o nthekele dihlako. You have amazing taste, size 39 or 6. Dankie.

@aubreymakgae: Are you gona pass by Zuma's house?

@luna_ka_lulo: Bring me something from Dubai Som Som even if it's a stone from outside.

@blessnkateko: Buy me Gucci bag som som i will pay you by instalment please........ Lol.

Yoh. But y'all are likers of things and want free things!