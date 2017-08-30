TshisaLIVE

Drool alert! Jonathan, Siv and Francois show off their abs

30 August 2017 - 06:57 By TshisaLIVE
The guys have every pack in order.
Image: Instagram

With summer just around the corner you can bet that most people are trying to get into the gym life.

Not Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Siv Ngesi and Francois Hougaard.

They've been doing late night sessions and early mornings just to make sure they're fit and strong.

And the results are showing.

"Night sessions...turning 37 next week and I've never felt happier and healthier," said Jonathan. Well, we thank you.

Siv has mentioned that he has been on a restrictive diet and know we know why. He had a big shoot and every line had to be there. *claps hands*

Cover shoot vibes! @gncsouthafrica @adidasza

A post shared by Siv N (@iamsivn) on

As for Francois, well, being a Springbok rugby player means your fitness is always tested. And while we're living our best lives on a Friday night, Francois is hitting the gym.

We're grateful though. Especially after seeing this.

Last recovery pool session before heading back to SA 💦🔋Ready for a big week.

A post shared by Francois Hougaard (@francoishougaard_) on

