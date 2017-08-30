Herbalist Bhaka becomes a pastor: 'I'm the king, just like Jesus Christ'
Controversial herbalist Bhaka Nzama has reportedly heeded his calling to become a "pastor".
The popular Durban-based herbalist gained notoriety because of his romantic relationships, including a rumoured fling with Kelly Khumalo.
Bhaka was also known for his flashy lifestyle which included fast cars, bling outfits and making appearances at high-profile events.
Sowetan is reporting that Bhaka decided to answer his calling to become a pastor and has formed his own church in Durban.
"I know every time I talk to people, they don't believe me. Some think I'm crazy. I'm the king, just like Jesus Christ. I communicate with God directly and get answers for all the problems that we see, like the never-ending accidents," he told the paper.
Bhaka added that he has left his partying life and wandering eye behind him and he is now committed to one woman.
