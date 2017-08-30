'I am getting older' - Lexi Van leaves reality TV to go back to school

Reality star Lexi Van has shunned the bright lights of stardom to return to school and get a diploma in fitness.

The star made her first public appearance at an event in over a year at the DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards this past weekend where she told TshisaLIVE that she was no longer pursuing a reality TV career.

"I am currently studying a diploma in fitness. I have been working hard on my body, as you can see on my social media. I wanted to go back and get something on the side instead of always being known as the reality star and ex Big Brother star," Lexi said.

Lexi shot to fame as a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi in 2014. She later secured a reality show on Mzansi Magic with her boyfriend Mandla Hlatshwayo, with whom she shared a steamy shower scene in the house. The second season of the show ended last year amidst questions about its future.

Lexi said that she was not sure if she would ever return to TV screens because she was getting older and more mature.

"We will have to see. For now I want to keep things private and focus on me. I am getting older which means I have matured a little," she said.