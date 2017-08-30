TshisaLIVE

'I am getting older' - Lexi Van leaves reality TV to go back to school

30 August 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lexi van Niekerk has traded TV screens for gym equipment.
Lexi van Niekerk has traded TV screens for gym equipment.
Image: Via Lexi's Instagram

Reality star Lexi Van has shunned the bright lights of stardom to return to school and get a diploma in fitness.

The star made her first public appearance at an event in over a year at the DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards this past weekend where she told TshisaLIVE that she was no longer pursuing a reality TV career.

"I am currently studying a diploma in fitness. I have been working hard on my body, as you can see on my social media. I wanted to go back and get something on the side instead of always being known as the reality star and ex Big Brother star," Lexi said.

Lexi shot to fame as a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi in 2014. She later secured a reality show on Mzansi Magic with her boyfriend Mandla Hlatshwayo, with whom she shared a steamy shower scene in the house. The second season of the show ended last year amidst questions about its future.

Lexi said that she was not sure if she would ever return to TV screens because she was getting older and more mature.

"We will have to see. For now I want to keep things private and focus on me. I am getting older which means I have matured a little," she said.

Tjovitjo breaks TV record to become most popular drama series in Mzansi

SABC 1's new drama series Tjovitjo recently became the most popular drama series on TV, with more viewers tuning in to the show than for local TV ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

YOH! Somizi’s impressive VMA outfit cost over R40k

Somizi's outfit was made with Swarovski crystals and cost between R40,000 and R60,000.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link'

Somizi jokes that he's enlisted the help of the LA Police Department.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding

Thembisa Mdoda has previously admitted that she has someone special in her life, but has refused to give much more detail. At the Mzansi Viewers' ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

SNAPS: Somizi stole the shine at the VMAs

Somizi let out his inner Diana Ross this past weekend when he hosted the red carpet for MTV Base Africa at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X