IN MEMES: Please Step In reminds Twitter to listen to their parents' advice

A story of a young woman whose life was ruined by alcohol left Twitter saddened last night when Please Step In aired and compelled them to remember that at times their parents' words are wisdom.

The Mzansi Magic relationship-themed show hosted by Angie Diale features people who ask for intervention to solve family issues. Last night, Mzansi was introduced to Thembisile who hoped that the show could help her family help her sister, Thandokile, deal with alcoholism.

Thandokile studied to become a prosecutor, all thanks to her family who struggled to get her through university. However, the young woman's future was "ruined" by alcohol as she could not hold down a job.