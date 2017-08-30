IN MEMES: Please Step In reminds Twitter to listen to their parents' advice
A story of a young woman whose life was ruined by alcohol left Twitter saddened last night when Please Step In aired and compelled them to remember that at times their parents' words are wisdom.
The Mzansi Magic relationship-themed show hosted by Angie Diale features people who ask for intervention to solve family issues. Last night, Mzansi was introduced to Thembisile who hoped that the show could help her family help her sister, Thandokile, deal with alcoholism.
Thandokile studied to become a prosecutor, all thanks to her family who struggled to get her through university. However, the young woman's future was "ruined" by alcohol as she could not hold down a job.
Mam' Angie steps in to help the Mtau family reach out to Thandokile.— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) August 29, 2017
Tune into #PleaseStepIn in the next hour at 20:00! pic.twitter.com/sO9KoilZFm
Thandokile's family shared their frustrations over her current condition as they had apparently advised her about the negative impact of alcohol.
Twitter felt she deserved a second chance to change her life for the better and to put her education to use. They also took a lesson from her situation, that sometimes children should not neglect advice from parents.
It all comes down to the fact that, sometimes our parents are right.😭#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/ZO9o9LfaQM— Zanele Radebe (@zeestacks) August 29, 2017
#PleaseStepIn alcohol is very dangerous yerrrrrrr @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/iCkLBOj7jC— Zwidiva (@CindyZwide) August 29, 2017
The hood is really full of these people who studied further and had great potential and then duku duku life shows you mawaza #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/5pglvdGefM— Tee-kay (@Tumikay_) August 29, 2017
The sad part for me was memory loss... What's the root cause?— Zims (@Zaido412) August 29, 2017
Can we treat the cause not the symptoms #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/HDYcCebjmf
#PleaseStepIn phuza face on some other level pic.twitter.com/fbp97lOsmg— Valar Dohaeris (@BasicBlac) August 29, 2017
Can someone give her a second chance. #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/MrwjqeOyXw— Twins In Rhythm (@ThulaneMthuma_) August 29, 2017
Wow!! Mam Angie thank you. This woman deserves a 2nd chance... #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/BeLPIUqqht— Yhazi ndchazwa ynton (@ghettostyler) August 29, 2017
But she looks like a throw back .. nkare one of those actresses i see on SABC Encore #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/BPOruDxcJn— Polar MaphisA (@PolarMaphisa) August 29, 2017
