IN MEMES: Please Step In reminds Twitter to listen to their parents' advice

30 August 2017 - 09:51 By TshisaLIVE
Reality relationship-themed television show Please Step In taught Twitter a valuable lesson about listening to parents
A story of a young woman whose life was ruined by alcohol left Twitter saddened last night when Please Step In aired and compelled them to remember that at times their parents' words are wisdom.

The Mzansi Magic relationship-themed show hosted by Angie Diale features people who ask for intervention to solve family issues. Last night, Mzansi was introduced to Thembisile who hoped that the show could help her family help her sister, Thandokile, deal with alcoholism.

Thandokile studied to become a prosecutor, all thanks to her family who struggled to get her through university. However, the young woman's future was "ruined" by alcohol as she could not hold down a job.

Thandokile's family shared their frustrations over her current condition as they had apparently advised her about the negative impact of alcohol. 

Twitter felt she deserved a second chance to change her life for the better and to put her education to use. They also took a lesson from her situation, that sometimes children should not neglect advice from parents.

