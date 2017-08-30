TshisaLIVE

Lizelle Tabane's love letter to her son will give you the feels

30 August 2017 - 11:40 By TshisaLIVE
Lizelle Tabane and her little boy.
Lizelle Tabane and her little boy.
Image: Via Instagram

Model Lizelle Tabane jetted off to spend some quality time with her son and penned a heartfelt letter to him. 

Taking to Instagram Lizelle opened up about how her son changed her life and taught her  many life lessons. 

"I'm just thinking to myself how much my heart is overflowing with joy and pride seeing how happy and excited you are right in this moment. You're such a breath of fresh air. You bring sunshine into the lives of those you come across, literally and there's never a dull moment with you," she wrote. 

 

Aw! 

SA's 'biggest' rapper Cassper blows his own horn to US radio star Ebro

Cassper has once again hailed himself the best rapper in South Africa and the most exciting on the continent, telling US radio star Ebro Darden that ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter celebrates the return of 'flexing' AKA

Rapper AKA had fans in a frenzy on Tuesday after he made a subtle but strong return to his old Twitter ways, when he 'bragged' about his  new BMW ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Zim government bans Zodwa Wabantu from performing at event

Just a day after apologising for imposing a "panty restriction" on her appearance at an event, Zimbabwean government officials have now banned the ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

IN MEMES: Please Step In reminds Twitter to listen to their parents' advice

A story of a young woman whose life was ruined by alcohol left Twitter saddened last night when Please Step In aired and compelled them to remember ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X