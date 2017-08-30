TshisaLIVE

Minnie excited to jet off to France for bachelorette

30 August 2017 - 13:32 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini will be jetting off to France
Minnie Dlamini will be jetting off to France
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Just weeks before she celebrates her white wedding, Minnie Dlamini is jetting off to France with her bridesmaids for a massive bachelorette party.

The trip will take place next month ahead of Minnie's big day set for September. She apparently chose France because it's a country that "everyone loves to go to".

Confirming the trip to TshisaLIVE Minnie's manager Sarit Tomlinson said that the star was excited to spend some much needed time with her bridesmaids before the big day.

"France is a great country. Who wouldn't want to go to France for their bachelorettes," she said.

The details around the trip are being kept secret by Minnie's team for fear of the star's safety.

The trip will be filmed for Minnie's upcoming wedding TV special called Becoming Mrs Jones, which is set to air on Vuzu Amp.

Minnie had been hinting at taking a break, posting on Twitter about the stresses of planning a wedding.

Herbalist Bhaka becomes a pastor: 'I'm the king, just like Jesus Christ'

Controversial herbalist Bhaka Nzama has reportedly heeded his calling to become a "pastor".  The popular Durban-based herbalist gained notoriety ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Vusi Nova's eyes being tested for permanent damage following horror hijacking

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova has faced another setback in his battle to recover from his horror hijacking and abduction last week, after an eye ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

But the comments on Somizi's Instagram are lit

With over 1.3-million followers on Instagram alone, you can bet that Somizi gets tons of reaction every time he posts something. And with his level ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: Siv Ngesi opens up about fulfilling his father's death bed wishes

TV personality Siv Ngesi has described the last moments between him and his late father as precious and it constantly motivates him to become the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu blasts Zim actress: People will know who she is because of me

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has lambasted a Zimbabwean artist who apparently got her banned from a gig in the country, saying the move has left the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X