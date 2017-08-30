Minnie excited to jet off to France for bachelorette

Just weeks before she celebrates her white wedding, Minnie Dlamini is jetting off to France with her bridesmaids for a massive bachelorette party.

The trip will take place next month ahead of Minnie's big day set for September. She apparently chose France because it's a country that "everyone loves to go to".

Confirming the trip to TshisaLIVE Minnie's manager Sarit Tomlinson said that the star was excited to spend some much needed time with her bridesmaids before the big day.

"France is a great country. Who wouldn't want to go to France for their bachelorettes," she said.

The details around the trip are being kept secret by Minnie's team for fear of the star's safety.

The trip will be filmed for Minnie's upcoming wedding TV special called Becoming Mrs Jones, which is set to air on Vuzu Amp.

Minnie had been hinting at taking a break, posting on Twitter about the stresses of planning a wedding.