TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova's eyes being tested for permanent damage following horror hijacking

30 August 2017 - 12:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Vusi Nova is still struggling to heal from his hijacking ordeal last week.
Vusi Nova is still struggling to heal from his hijacking ordeal last week.
Image: Via Vusi Nova Instagram

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova has faced another setback in his battle to recover from being abducted by hijackers last week, after an eye injury which was previously thought to be healed, once again flared up leaving him unable to see.

The star was meant to consult an eye specialist on Monday but cancelled the appointment at the last moment because he felt it had healed enough to not get treatment. Sadly, a day later his eye was once again swollen, impairing his vision and potentially derailing any plans to return to stage.

Vusi's spokesperson Delphine Klassen told TshisaLIVE the star was now meeting with specialists to determine if there was any permanent damage.

"Vusi is still undergoing tests to see if there is any permanent damage to the eyes but he still cannot read much out of it at the moment," Delphine said.

She said Vusi was trying to stay confident during his recovery but sometimes slipped into bouts of anger, directed at his attackers.

"We thought that he was coping well but he often gets angry over the hijacking. He is in that phase of dealing at the moment. The shock still hasn't settled in. It was the humility that made more of a scar than the hijacking, the fact that he was stripped and humiliated in front of people.

"He goes through times when he says he is okay and then will say he will not go out at night. He doesn't want to be alone but is pretending to be strong," Delphine said. 

The star was hijacked and abducted in the early hours of Friday morning outside his home in Melville, Johannesburg. He and a friend were both beaten by hijackers and abandoned.

Speaking to Sowetan about the ordeal, in which he was stripped and beaten, Vusi said his attackers threatened to cut off his genitals and forced him to sing for them.

"They instructed me to sing and I told them I didn't have a voice. And then they slapped me," he said.

Vusi Nova on hijackers: They said they would cut off my nipples & wanted me to sing

Vusi Nova has opened up being stripped and beaten after being hijacked and kidnapped outside is Melville home in Johannesburg on Friday. Vusi and a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I can't see clearly' - Vusi Nova cancels comeback gig because of hijacking injuries

Award winning RnB musician Vusi Nova was forced to cancel a performance at the 11th hour after injuries sustained during his horror hijacking and ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Vusi Nova asked neighbours about crime in his area just before hijacking

A neighbour of Rnb musician Vusi Nova said that the star had asked him about crime in the area only hours before the Thandiwe hitmaker was hijacked ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Haaibo! Vusi Nova gets kidnapped & Twitter blames Kelly Khumalo

Black Twitter has reared its ugly head after musician Vusi Nova was kidnapped, stripped and beaten in a hijacking and the blame has been placed on ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Friends rally around Vusi Nova after he was kidnapped in a hijacking

Vusi Nova has returned to his Melville home in Johannesburg, supported by friends and family, after he was kidnapped in a hijacking in the early ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova was stripped, beaten and abandoned in Soweto after being kidnapped in a two-hour hijacking ordeal on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X