TshisaLIVE

Vuzu Hustle contestant proves he's here to stay with Kwesta collab

30 August 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Dee XCLSV 's collaboration with Kwesta leaves a statement that the young rapper is here to stay
Rapper Dee XCLSV 's collaboration with Kwesta leaves a statement that the young rapper is here to stay
Image: Via Twitter

While many may still remember Dee XCLSV as the Vuzu Hustle contestant who was booted off the show for not having a verse, the aspiring rapper has proved that he is here to stay with a banging collaboration with hip-hop great Kwesta.

The 21-year-old rapper released Flex Life which features Kwesta and has received props from his peers in the hip-hop industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dee explained he only realised later that Kwesta was "being real" when he complimented his skills on the rapping competition.

"There was an episode where Kwesta was a guest mentor and he complimented my skills. After Kwesta's appearance on the show we didn't speak. I went back to work on my own music which included Flex Life. I wasn't totally certain that he was being real when he said how good I was because sometimes people act different for TV. But I later found that he was a genuine guy and that's when I thought of a collaboration," he explained.

Dee, real name Didintle Mokhine, said when he saw Kwesta again at the Vuzu Hustle finale, he was shocked when the rapper asked why he hadn't reached out to him.

Realising that Kwesta was extending a helping hand, Dee got his numbers and called him "every day for the whole week".

The rapper explains that he went on to ask Kwesta to sign him to Rap Lyf but Kwesta declined. Although he didn't understand why, Dee says he used the opportunity to bring his collaboration idea to life.

"Imagine a very successful rapper asking you why you are sleeping on yourself? So I asked him to sign me and he said no. I told him to rather put a verse on my track and he said yes. He then invited me to his studio and we made the song," he said.

In the upbeat rap jam, Dee raps about his life and journey from Rustenburg to Jo'burg while Kwesta details his 'come up' story.

Dee said he is definitely here to stay and the people should just look out for more music from him.

Zim Tourism apologises to Zodwa Wabantu for 'underwear' rule

Mzansi's Zodwa Wabantu who stood firm on being true to her brand and living life on her own terms has received a public apology from The Zimbabwe ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Freedom can't just be a concept' - Lira hopes for Mzansi to live freely

Lira who is a passionate advocate for living life as "freely" as possible in all aspects believes that Mzansi can learn a few lessons from Americans ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA'

It's no secret that Somizi and Bonang Matheba have beef. And, as a result, her bae AKA is also involved. Last year Sunday Times reported Somizi and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Aw! This tribute from Amanda du Pont's bae will give you the feels

Amanda du Pont and her bae Shawn Rodriques recently celebrated their anniversary and he certainly made sure she felt like a queen. Shawn posted an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Idols SA hopeful Gugu opens up about sharing a name with 'great' Gugu Zulu

Idols SA hopeful and actress Gugu Zulu doesn't mind the pressure that comes with sharing a name with the great racing car driver, and instead draws ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X