TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Siv Ngesi opens up about fulfilling his father's death bed wishes

30 August 2017 - 12:06 By TshisaLIVE
Presenter Siv Ngesi
Presenter Siv Ngesi
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Siv Ngesi has described the last moments between him and his late father as precious and it constantly motivates him to become the successful son he promised his father he'd be. 

During an interview with Anele on Real Talk with Anele Siv explained that his father died after being involved in a car accident in 2004.

"He was in and out. I remember [when] he was on his [death] bed and I told him 'dad I am going to make you proud'. He could still signal, so he signaled [a thumbs up] when I said "dad I am going to be rich, I am going to be successful and I am going to make you proud." It was near the end. Then it got really bad and we got to a point where we had to decide to switch off [the machines]," he explained.

Siv said his father's death was the "worst and best" thing that could have happened to him. 

The presenter said that as a family they also learnt  to tell each other how much they loved each other constantly.  

"I became the man of the family. My sisters and my family became closer after my dad died. I tell my mom that I love her always because you never know when [things might happen]. The last moment I had with my dad was the day before he left for this drive. I remember I never said I love you, so now we made a conscious decision as a family [to tell each other," he said.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

IN MEMES: Twitter celebrates the return of 'flexing' AKA

Rapper AKA had fans in a frenzy on Tuesday after he made a subtle but strong return to his old Twitter ways, when he 'bragged' about his  new BMW ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Zweli Dube to star in Hollywood blockbuster

Actor Zweli Dube has found a way to combine being a great actor and being sexy. The actor is set to impress as Lieutenant Jake Mhamha on a Hollywood ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Vuzu Hustle contestant proves he's here to stay with Kwesta collab

While many may still remember Dee XCLSV as the Vuzu Hustle contestant who was booted off the show for not having a verse, the aspiring rapper has ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Zim government bans Zodwa Wabantu from performing at event

Just a day after apologising for imposing a "panty restriction" on her appearance at an event, Zimbabwean government officials have now banned the ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'I am getting older' - Lexi Van leaves reality TV to go back to school

Reality star Lexi Van has shunned the bright lights of stardom to return to school and get a diploma in fitness.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X