TshisaLIVE

Zweli Dube to star in Hollywood blockbuster

30 August 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Zweli Dube plays a corrupt lieutenant in an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Next Assignment: Code Blue
Actor Zweli Dube plays a corrupt lieutenant in an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Next Assignment: Code Blue
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Zweli Dube has found a way to combine being a great actor and being sexy. The actor is set to impress as Lieutenant Jake Mhamha on a Hollywood blockbuster film set to hit cinemas in 2018.

The film is called Next Assignment: Code Blue and is currently being shot in South Africa. It will also be shot in LA in the USA early next year.

Zweli told TshisaLIVE  the film would "take the world by storm".

"Besides being sexy, God has been good to me. I recently started shooting for an action-thriller blockbuster. It is hitting our screens in 2018. It's going to take SA, Africa and the world by storm and it will premier in LA," he said.

The film revolves around an international hitman who finds himself stuck in a web of corruption and betrayal. An international and illegal arms deal hovers abouve him that sees the involvement of a South African Minister of Defence and military agents, all looking to eliminate him.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that he felt like the movie is his "ticket to hollywood". He added that he plays a lead character and has enjoyed showing off his guns.

"It is a lot of action but nothing like you have seen before. In addition to occasionally finding myself shirtless in the film, I have been enjoying playing my character. I play the lead lieutenant Mhamha, who is also a corrupt cop or double agent. He's also a ladies' man but basically he's the main man," he explained.

The film is directed by American director Mcil Norman  and is produced Grace Norman.

Watch the promotional trailer below:

Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA'

It's no secret that Somizi and Bonang Matheba have beef. And, as a result, her bae AKA is also involved. Last year Sunday Times reported Somizi and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Aw! This tribute from Amanda du Pont's bae will give you the feels

Amanda du Pont and her bae Shawn Rodriques recently celebrated their anniversary and he certainly made sure she felt like a queen. Shawn posted an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Idols SA hopeful Gugu opens up about sharing a name with 'great' Gugu Zulu

Idols SA hopeful and actress Gugu Zulu doesn't mind the pressure that comes with sharing a name with the great racing car driver, and instead draws ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Tjovitjo breaks TV record to become most popular drama series in Mzansi

SABC 1's new drama series Tjovitjo recently became the most popular drama series on TV, with more viewers tuning in to the show than for local TV ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message

DJ Black Coffee revealed his disabled hand on social media accompanied by a heartfelt message addressing the insecurities that have caused him to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers to remove his name from Bonang's book TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda opens up about bae: I found love on Our Perfect Wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X