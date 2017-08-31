TshisaLIVE

Actor Andile 'Jonga' Nebulane reflects on his Igazi 'snake' character

31 August 2017 - 07:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Andile Nebulane who plays Jonga in Igazi details the 'perks' of his character
Actor Andile Nebulane who plays Jonga in Igazi details the 'perks' of his character
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Andile Nebulane's Igazi character has scored him both admiration and  "strange looks" from his fans who have come to know him as Jonga the "man by day and snake by night".

Andile told TshisaLIVE that in addition to the legions of fans his character on the Mzansi Magic telenovela got him, he often has to explain that he has no ability to turn into a big green snake.

"My fans were very scared of me at some point. It got to a point where I couldn't have conversations with people without them giving me 'strange looks'. It was a struggle because people would stop mid-conversation and just stare at me or ask me about the snake," he said.

The actor's character fell victim to Scotho's (a character in the show) black magic and after being "raised from the dead" he would turn into a big green snake at night.

Having stepped in as Jonga after actor Thami Mngqolo left the Mzansi Magic telenovela, fans had big expectations from Andile. But soon after his initial scenes, he had fans eating out of the palm of his hands and impressed industry peers.

"It's funny because even people that understand this craft would ask me: 'But Andile how did you get there?' Even though they knew I am just in character. It has been an interesting journey for me," he said.

Andile's big break on television came in the form of a eKasi+ drama series called Hustle, where he played Duma.

He had been doing voiceovers and acting in theatre before then and also featured in productions such as Interrogation Room, 90 Plein Street and Message from the King.

He told TshisaLIVE that he is ready for all the industry has to offer.

Minnie excited to jet off to France for bachelorette

Just weeks before she celebrates her white wedding, Minnie Dlamini is jetting off to France with her bridesmaids for a massive bachelorette ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Herbalist Bhaka becomes a pastor: 'I'm the king, just like Jesus Christ'

Controversial herbalist Bhaka Nzama has reportedly heeded his calling to become a "pastor".  The popular Durban-based herbalist gained notoriety ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Vusi Nova's eyes being tested for permanent damage following horror hijacking

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova has faced another setback in his battle to recover from his horror hijacking and abduction last week, after an eye ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

But the comments on Somizi's Instagram are lit

With over 1.3-million followers on Instagram alone, you can bet that Somizi gets tons of reaction every time he posts something. And with his level ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Siv Ngesi opens up about fulfilling his father's death bed wishes

TV personality Siv Ngesi has described the last moments between him and his late father as precious and it constantly motivates him to become the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE
  2. Zim Tourism apologises to Zodwa Wabantu for 'underwear' rule TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...
X