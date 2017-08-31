Ayanda Thabethe opens up about 'amicable split' with her ex

Top Billing presenter Ayanda Thabethe has opened up about her split from her ex-husband and explained that she was in a space where she had to answer some tough questions about her marriage.

She was speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team and said that separation was amicable.

"I think that it is growth. It's understanding that it's okay when things don't work out. And it's also spilling yourself and everything that you have into something. And when it doesn't work because you've given everything that you had, you don't have any regrets about it. You don't have any "what if's" or whatever. So when you move on, it's completely over and you wish the other person the best," she explained.

Ayanda said she did what she needed to do and what was best for her. She emphasised that if people genuinely love you, they will be happy when you are happy.

"I just looked within. It always come back to knowing yourself. When I go home, there is nobody there but me and I have to answer to myself. Am I happy or am I not? I had to be truthful to myself and the truth is I just wasn't happy in that space so I needed to go," she said.

The model is currently experiencing a "stars aligned" moment with multiple brand ambassadorships including Ponds and Mizani.

She has also started opening up on her relationship with former Vuzu Entertainment presenter Dash.