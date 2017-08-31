How Kwesta's 'monumental' collab with Torey Lanez went down

Kwesta is set to pull a Jay-Z and drop a surprise single soon, a "monumental" collaboration with US rap star Tory Lanez that he feels will shake up the game.

Kwesta dropped a teaser of the track on social media on Wednesday and explained to TshisaLIVE how the track came to life.

"I can't reveal too much but we have been working hard to make international contacts to form collaborations. His team and my team got in touch and we got working. I sent him two beats and I asked him to jump on one. I loved both the beats but he had his preference and he sent me a verse, over the beat, back," Kwesta explained.

The Ngud' hitmaker got to work on the rest of the track and confirmed that it was now complete and ready to drop.

"I want it to be a surprise drop (release) so I can't comment on when fan's can expect to hear the full song. It will be soon though. It is going to be monumental. It is going to be flames," Kwesta promised.

The track will form part of Kwesta's new album, which will also feature a track with The Boss rapper Rick Ross.

"I have always said that I want my next album to be different. I want to be challenged by it in a new way. I am trying to do that by working with a range of artists both locally and internationally," Kwesta said.

Take a listen to the teaser for Kwesta and Tory Lanez's collab.