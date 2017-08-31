TshisaLIVE

How Kwesta's 'monumental' collab with Torey Lanez went down

31 August 2017 - 12:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Kwesta will drop a single with US rap star Tory Lanez soon.
Kwesta will drop a single with US rap star Tory Lanez soon.
Image: Supplied

Kwesta is set to pull a Jay-Z and drop a surprise single soon, a "monumental" collaboration with US rap star Tory Lanez that he feels will shake up the game.

Kwesta dropped a teaser of the track on social media on Wednesday and explained to TshisaLIVE how the track came to life.

"I can't reveal too much but we have been working hard to make international contacts to form collaborations. His team and my team got in touch and we got working. I sent him two beats and I asked him to jump on one. I loved both the beats but he had his preference and he sent me a verse, over the beat, back," Kwesta explained.

The Ngud' hitmaker got to work on the rest of the track and confirmed that it was now complete and ready to drop.

"I want it to be a surprise drop (release) so I can't comment on when fan's can expect to hear the full song. It will be soon though. It is going to be monumental. It is going to be flames," Kwesta promised.

The track will form part of Kwesta's new album, which will also feature a track with The Boss rapper Rick Ross.

"I have always said that I want my next album to be different. I want to be challenged by it in a new way. I am trying to do that by working with a range of artists both locally and internationally," Kwesta said.  

Take a listen to the teaser for Kwesta and Tory Lanez's collab.

'I'm still going' - Zodwa's bags are packed for Zim!

Despite the 'controversies' surrounding Zodwa Wabantu's pending performance in Zimbabwe, the entertainer is in full preparation mode for her trip and ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: Here's what South Africans would have done with R14-million

In true Mzansi style, Twitter has been on fire with memes and comments over the R14-million Walter Sisulu University fiasco, and has got users ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Lebo M to reveal alcohol battles in new memoir: I've been sober since 2005

Celebrated South African producer Lebo M is set to detail his struggles with alcohol in an upcoming memoir about his life to be launched soon.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

The most traumatic experience was being stripped naked - Vusi Nova

Musician Vusi Nova feared for his life and thought that his attackers would dump his body in the bushes when he was hijacked and abducted outside his ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter grabs the popcorn as Diski Divas go to war

Fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas were glued to their screens on Wednesday evening after the feud between divas Kia Ntshole and ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE
  2. Zim Tourism apologises to Zodwa Wabantu for 'underwear' rule TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...
X