Hulisani Ravele on being rejected, her dream job and having faith

Hulisani Ravele's big radio break came after much rejection from an industry she felt at the time was "dominated" with 'it girls' instead radio talent. Now that she's here and has created a name for herself, she is determined to prove her worth.

Although she was a TV presenter at 11-years-old, Hulisani told TshisaLIVE that she found it really hard to move into radio as demo after demo was declined.

"I've loved radio forever but after Yo-TV, my transition was not easy. I sent demos to almost all stations and never got nothing back. It was very disheartening. This was happening at a time when radio was dominated with "it" girls who mostly got gigs because of their social media following. I sent so many demos until I just gave up," she said.

Hulisani explained that she eventually decided to stop applying and made a pact with God that if she was meant to be on radio "the job would come to her".

However, the former Yo-TV presenter still had an exciting opportunity to shadow veteran radio host DJ Fresh for a couple of months. After that she was invited to work with DJ Euphonik on his Sunday night show on 5FM.

She told TshisaLIVE that although she gave up on working for big radio stations, radio finally came looking for her in 2017.

"My interest in radio started at a very young age. But after what felt like forever, radio finally came looking for me. I just got a call and I knew that God's timing was in place," she said.

She bagged a gig at Limpopo-based Capricorn FM in April. This means that she travels every weekend to present her Saturday afternoon show, The Flex. It airs between 2pm and 6pm and she said she loves every moment.

"I'm so at home at Capricorn, literally. It is closer to Venda and I also get a chance to use my native language on the show," she said.