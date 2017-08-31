I saw a part of God in him- Kabomo writes song for Flabba

Two-and-a half-years after South Africa woke up to news of Skwatta Kamp rapper Flabba Habedi's death, his close friend and former manager Kabomo has decided to immortalise his legacy in song.

Kabomo dropped a new album earlier this month and included a song to Flabba on the album called Heita Hola, named after a popular phrase used by the late rapper when greeting his friends and fans.

Kabomo told TshisaLIVE that he waited two years to release the song because he wanted it to be a perfect reflection of how much he respected and adored Flabba.

"I always wanted to write a song in tribute to Flabba, but I waited because I didn't want it to be reactionary. I didn't want it to be about pain or sadness. I wanted it to be a celebration of his life and legacy. I wanted the world to know the Flabba I knew," he said.

Kabomo explained that Flabba often came across as "a hard man" when he was actually a gentle giant who was adored by his friends and community in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

"Flabba was loved by everyone in Alex. I remember when he won a SAMA he drove around the area showing everyone and everyone was celebrating with him. After his death they played his music on the streets for a week. He touched so many lives," Kabomo said.

Kabomo remembered a time that Flabba supported him when he was homeless.

"I was broke and homeless. I was desperate and Flabba saw me. He took me in and gave me a place to stay until I could get back on my feet. I saw something of God in him... in his kindness and his love towards people. He made me want to be a better man," he said.

Flabba's girlfriend was sentenced to 12-years in jail for the rapper's murder, but Kabomo said he refused to attend the court case which saw her jailed last year.

"I felt like his entire legacy was being overshadowed by this court case. Everyone wanted to know what was happening. It didn't make a difference to me whether she was found guilty or not, I just wanted to remember him for the man he was," Kabomo said.