IN MEMES: Here's what South Africans would have done with R14-million

31 August 2017 - 11:23 By TshisaLIVE
CHING CHING: Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who accidentally received a R14.1-million payment on her student debit card
In true Mzansi style, Twitter has been on fire with memes and comments over the R14-million Walter Sisulu University fiasco, and has got users thinking how they would spend the money if it "magically" appeared in their accounts. 

The university has been making headlines across the country over the past two days after it emerged that R14-million was deposited into student, Sibongile Mani's account by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) about five months ago.

Samkelo Mqhayi, deputy branch secretary of Sasco and SRC student support officer, told TimesLIVE that suspicions mounted after she started living a lavish lifestyle. 

"She also bought an iPhone 7 for herself and all her friends. She suddenly appeared at lectures wearing designer clothes. She threw surprise birthday parties for her friends and used some of the money to fly to events like the Durban July," he said. 

Samkelo said things snowballed after a receipt showing Sibongile's bank balance was leaked. 

As the fiasco unfolds there's been a steady stream of memes that have flooded the social media platform. 

