IN MEMES: Twitter grabs the popcorn as Diski Divas go to war
Fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas were glued to their screens on Wednesday evening after the feud between divas Kia Ntshole and Thato Makgaka reached a boiling point.
What would a week of Diski Divas be without Twitter adding their five cents to the drama playing out on screen between the divas? This week the growing beef between Kia and Thatho reached a new level, with more mud being thrown around.
As always, Twitter was on the edge of their seat and ready with the memes to give their thoughts on the fight.
Thato athi "Kia is not 2 faced she is actually 4 faced" #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/CNY6bX1cpV— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) August 30, 2017
#DiskiDivas Damn I like this confrontation that is happening between Sibongile n Thato n Kia, that liar 👏🏾wa phapha wena Kia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1g9JKLGLol— Croc Nation (@Lebocroc_1) August 30, 2017
#DiskiDivas KIA and THATO drama will never end yazin pic.twitter.com/3rRfygWETE— Vuyo_LanviinPanXVI (@Karma_Effect18) August 30, 2017
#DiskiDivas .....Let me be fake on my own😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Kia....you are a Legend pic.twitter.com/CDbMR742mK— pooshy (@poshtasty) August 30, 2017
Ujola nobani u bitter Kia? #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/p980otyz70— Ms Dladla (@dladla_miss) August 30, 2017
#DiskiDivas Mamkhulu Kia iscefe maan ai! pic.twitter.com/1vYiQoUkM9— precious masemola (@precious_senzy) August 30, 2017
#DiskiDivas which soccer player was Kia dating? pic.twitter.com/zncrUYjtey— Sekho (@mkhonjwa) August 30, 2017
Honestly Kia is just going through the most qho, she reminds of Tommie Lee #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/rxhCZ7SGns— IfNotXOThenItGO (@letsmakesmile) August 30, 2017
Some users believed that the show should be scrapped.
Can Babes Wodumo help us with the Link to delete this show for once and for all😩😩😩#diskidivas pic.twitter.com/P26ADjBsvG— Bongiwe (@Bongiwe_Coola) August 30, 2017
#DiskiDivas really struggling to figure out the essence of this show pic.twitter.com/cMWcQ1zqvH— Obinna Ichiewhite (@obiichiewhite) August 30, 2017
