IN MEMES: Twitter grabs the popcorn as Diski Divas go to war

Fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas were glued to their screens on Wednesday evening after the feud between divas Kia Ntshole and Thato Makgaka reached a boiling point.

What would a week of Diski Divas be without Twitter adding their five cents to the drama playing out on screen between the divas? This week the growing beef between Kia and Thatho reached a new level, with more mud being thrown around.

As always, Twitter was on the edge of their seat and ready with the memes to give their thoughts on the fight.