TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter grabs the popcorn as Diski Divas go to war

31 August 2017 - 09:33 By TshisaLIVE
Diski Divas set Twitter on fire with massive feud between divas.
Diski Divas set Twitter on fire with massive feud between divas.
Image: Supplied

Fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas were glued to their screens on Wednesday evening after the feud between divas Kia Ntshole and Thato Makgaka reached a boiling point.  

What would a week of Diski Divas be without Twitter adding their five cents to the drama playing out on screen between the divas? This week the growing beef between Kia and Thatho reached a new level, with more mud being thrown around. 

As always, Twitter was on the edge of their seat and ready with the memes to give their thoughts on the fight.

Some users believed that the show should be scrapped.

Most read

  1. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE
  2. Zim Tourism apologises to Zodwa Wabantu for 'underwear' rule TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...
X