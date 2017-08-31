The most traumatic experience was being stripped naked - Vusi Nova

Musician Vusi Nova feared for his life and thought that his attackers would dump his body in the bushes when he was hijacked and abducted outside his Melville home last week, but it was the trauma and humiliation of being stripped naked and told to run for his life that haunts him the most.

Vusi is still battling to recover from the incident and told TshisaLIVE that he was trying to overcome the feelings of humiliation he experienced when he was dumped by his hijackers in Soweto.

"I remember them forcing me into the car and the only thing I could think of was how they were going to kill me. I thought 'I am going to die. They are going to kill me and throw my body in the bushes'. The other guy they took was screaming. I thought that they were going to kill him. I tried to stay positive but the nightmare started again when they abandoned me.

"The most traumatic experience for me was being stripped naked and being forced to run for my life. I didn't want people to see me. I didn't want anyone to recognise me. I tried to hide my identity while getting a lift because it was so humiliating," Vusi said.

Vusi was able to get a lift to the Hillbrow Police Station in Johannesburg, where police drove him home to take a statement.

He said that he was now taking it "a day at a time" but still needed to be escorted home by police at night.

"The hardest part for me is driving home in the dark. The police have helped me by escorting me home and waiting till I am in safe. I thought about moving out the house but I won't let this break me," Vusi said.

He believes the hijackers may have watched him at a show he had done the night before but did not know who he was.

"I had security escort me in and out of the venue (where he performed) and so perhaps they had seen this and wondered who I was and why I was so important that I needed bodyguards. I don't think they knew who I was because they kept asking me what I did for a living and asked me to sing," Vusi added.