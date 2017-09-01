Actor Sayitsheni Mdakhi once worked as a flight attendant

After spending 11 years as a flight attendant, actor Sayitsheni Mdakhi finally took a leap of faith to follow his passion for acting and he has not looked back since.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the iNumber Number actor revealed that many people weren't aware that he held down a nine-to-five for so many years.

"My journey has been long and colourful in this industry. I started off in school and was a pageant king at some point, Mr Black Like Me. And before I was a trained actor, I credited all my work from the university of life. For instance I worked as a flight attendant and flew with SAA for about 11 years. There I made contacts, learnt mannerisms and met a lot of people who proved to be vital in my journey later as an actor," he said.

The 38-year-old actor said since he left high school he had explored many different avenues but could never step away from acting long enough to forget about it.

Currently, Sayitsheni also writes and directs productions in addition to acting but added that he also studied for a diploma in IT (Information Technology). He explained that he formed part of a program back in school that allowed him to learn a few things in aviation which eventually lead to his SAA job.

The actor added that he was "quite comfortable" in his job until e.tv's Rhythm City came knocking on his door.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make. I had to leave what was a great job to pursue the job my heart longed for. No matter how I try to venture into other things I always find myself back to acting. Acting for me is like a stubborn side-chick that never goes away but I truly love it," he said.