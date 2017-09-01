Benjamin Dube slams fake pastors

Veteran musician and pastor Benjamin Dube has slammed those who claim to be men of God but make false prophecies and empty promises, calling it "disappointing, abominable and disheartening".

Benjamin has been an outspoken activist of gospel music for over 30 years and told Move that he was concerned by the actions of these pastors.

"What is going on in church is disappointing, abominable and disheartening. It calls for the true son of God to stand up and model the true gospel of Jesus Christ," Benjamin said.

The pastor has often spoken about the dangers of "false prophets" during both his ministry and on social media.