Benjamin Dube slams fake pastors

01 September 2017 - 11:35 By TshisaLIVE
Benjamin Dube is concerned by false prophecies and teachings by pastors.
Benjamin Dube is concerned by false prophecies and teachings by pastors.
Image: Via Benjamin Dube's Facebook

Veteran musician and pastor Benjamin Dube has slammed those who claim to be men of God but make false prophecies and empty promises, calling it "disappointing, abominable and disheartening".

Benjamin has been an outspoken activist of gospel music for over 30 years and told Move that he was concerned by the actions of these pastors.

"What is going on in church is disappointing, abominable and disheartening. It calls for the true son of God to stand up and model the true gospel of Jesus Christ," Benjamin said.

The pastor has often spoken about the dangers of "false prophets" during both his ministry and on social media.

The rise of such pastors has led many church-goers to question whether they were doing it for the fame.

Benjamin said that while he was known across the country he did not see himself as a celebrity.

"I don't have the mentality of a celebrity at all. I consider myself a servant of God and a worshipper," he said.

According to ENCA, two years ago the South African Union Council of Independent Churches (SAUCIC) was formed to try combat the rise of false pastors. It's president Bishop Modiri Patrick Shole slammed those who formed churches without "a calling" or qualification.

“They don’t have qualifications, they don’t have a calling, they just copy it from the TV and the Internet and use other ministers. That’s how they operate,” he said.

 

