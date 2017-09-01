TshisaLIVE

I've started to love my body, says Fulu Mugovhani

01 September 2017 - 09:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Fulu Mugovhani has learnt to embrace her body.
Fulu Mugovhani has learnt to embrace her body.
Image: Via Fulu Mugovhani's Instagram

Former Scandal! actress Fulu Mugovhani was once teased about the shape of her body and her childhood scars, but she's learnt to embrace her flaws and see the beauty in everything. Her new sense of confidence led to her posting a saucy picture of herself in a bathtub.

The star caused stir after posting the picture on Instagram earlier this year. She told TshisaLIVE the decision to take the picture came after a long battle with her self-image.

"In that moment I was feeling myself. I eventually deleted the picture because I didn't want it to distract from my work, but in that moment I found a comfort in myself that I had not had in years.

"I was often teased as a kid for having scars on my legs and my forehead. I was also teased about my arms being too short and that gave me a little bit of a complex. I have only now started to love my body more fully. I was teased about my body, now I embrace who I am," Fulu said

She said that she started to see her body differently after shooting  local film Ayanda, in which she played the lead role.

"I had to show more of my body in Ayanda and so that meant I had to face these small insecurities about myself. I am so grateful that I did because I learnt to see myself differently. I still have moments where I am self-conscious ,but I've started to put away the touch ups and see the beauty in myself," Fulu added.

