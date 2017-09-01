Khaya Mthethwa joins Metro FM
Former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa has taken his career from stage to the radio mic with a new show on Metro FM, co-hosting the station's popular Sunday religious show The Sacred Space with Thami Ngubeni.
The move was announced on DJ Fresh's Metro FM breakfast show on Friday morning.
"This is the very first time that it has been announced on radio that The Sacred Space will include both Thami Ngubeni and Khaya Mthethwa," Thami announced.
Khaya also confirmed the move on social media.
Speaking to DJ Fresh, Khaya said he was excited to join the show and wanted to strengthen others, while still staying true to himself.
"My faith, my life, is transparent over my music. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I love to live my life through my music because there is a sense of authenticity in that and people can relate to that," Khaya said.
He told TshisaLIVE in an interview last month that gospel music was part of his life story.
"It was and just is who I am. I could have easily continued with pop music or soul or whatever, but I didn't want to do something I wouldn't be able to come back from. Gospel has always been part of my story, my identity and I always knew God had placed me here for a reason," he said.
The star joined BET Africa earlier this year to host the gospel series Rhythm & Gospel. He is also a presenter on SABC 1's Gospel Avenue.
