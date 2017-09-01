Khaya Mthethwa joins Metro FM

Former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa has taken his career from stage to the radio mic with a new show on Metro FM, co-hosting the station's popular Sunday religious show The Sacred Space with Thami Ngubeni.

The move was announced on DJ Fresh's Metro FM breakfast show on Friday morning.

"This is the very first time that it has been announced on radio that The Sacred Space will include both Thami Ngubeni and Khaya Mthethwa," Thami announced.

Khaya also confirmed the move on social media.