TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza fights for 'baby mama' in new film

01 September 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
SK Khoza plays the lead role in an upcoming film about baby mamas.
Image: Via SK Khoza's Instagram

Actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza is set to ditch his 'bad guy on-screen' persona for something a little sweeter when he plays the role of a man trying to win over the girl he has impregnated in upcoming local flick Baby Mamas.

The film, which tells the story of four women who are in various stages of being a "baby mama", is set to hit cinemas early next year, with filming beginning this week in Johannesburg.

The film stars Dineo Ranaka, Salamina Mosese, SK Khoza, Thembisa Mdoda and Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, SK said he was excited to be a part of the romantic comedy.

"It was a challenge for me to move from the playboy and gangster roles I play on TV to being a nice guy. You see, my character used to be really uncertain about his future and what he wanted. He would mess his baby mama (played by Salamina Mosese) around until she got tired of him. Now he is settled in life and wants to look after his son but she wants to move on. You see him going through a lot and doing everything he can to try win her back. It's a really fun role to play," he added.

SK also praised Jonathan's acting skills, saying he was amazed at how the star made the transition from presenting to acting.

"Jonathan will take people by surprise. His approach was brilliant. He is a great actor and looks amazing on screen. Sometimes there are questions about why someone gets a role and if presenters can really act, I had the same questions over my head when I started acting. But there is no doubt in my mind that he was the best person for the role," he said.

The film is being shot entirely in English, with the expectation that it will be screened to international audiences before its local release. It is produced by Salamina Mosese and Stephina Zwane's production company Sorele Media.

