SNAPS: Bridget Masinga takes Bali

01 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Bridget Masinga is having a blast in Bali.
Bridget Masinga is having a blast in Bali.
Image: Via Instagram

While the rest of us are trying to beat the slump that comes before summer kicks in, Bridget Masinga is living her best life. 

The TV personality jetted off to Bali a few days ago where she is having the time of her life. 

As we wait patiently to get out those summer sandals and cozzies, Bridget is already slaying in her summer gear. 

And let's talk about how hot she looks. 

This right here is goals fam! 

How's your Tuesday...? #BaliIsKaya #SignatureMoments

A post shared by Bridget Masinga (@bridgetmasinga) on

Been in my own space lately #BaliisKaya #Afropolitan #SignatureMoments

A post shared by Bridget Masinga (@bridgetmasinga) on

Morning glory😘... #BaliisKaya

A post shared by Bridget Masinga (@bridgetmasinga) on

Afternoons are for relaxing... 🇮🇩❤️ #BaliisKaya #Afropolitan #SignatureMoments

A post shared by Bridget Masinga (@bridgetmasinga) on

