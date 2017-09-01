Stop what you're doing! Serena Williams has given birth
Tennis champ Serena Williams has given birth. She and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl into the world on Friday, September 1.
An official statement had not been released at the time of publishing this article, but international media have quoted sources confirming the athlete gave birth at the St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
NEW: Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.— Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017
Congratulatory messages have already been flooding in, including from some of her well-known pals like Beyoncé.
And, of course, the internet is ecstatic.
4:00 Serena Williams daughter is born— Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 1, 2017
4:04 Serena Williams daughter ranked in top 100 for WTA
Serena Williams just had her baby which means she won the US Open without even showing up— Man Repeller (@ManRepeller) September 1, 2017
Congrats Queen 👸🏾! So fitting for u 2 go into labor on Labor Day weekend during #USOpen while @Venuseswilliams is on the court!! 💚it!! 🤰🏽👼🏾— Bold Faith (@TinasTake) September 1, 2017
Congratulations @serenawilliams. You're such a wonderful person and I'm sure you're going to be the best mom ever. We miss you ❤️👶🏻🍼— What now? (@slamlessvolley) September 1, 2017
STOP EVERYTHING!— Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) September 1, 2017
SERENA IS IN LABOUR!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Love you @serenawilliams ❤️😭 All the best!
