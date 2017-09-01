TshisaLIVE

Stop what you're doing! Serena Williams has given birth

01 September 2017 - 22:52 By TshisaLIVE
Serena Willams has given birth to a baby girl.
Image: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images/AFP

Tennis champ Serena Williams has given birth. She and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl into the world on Friday, September 1.

An official statement had not been released at the time of publishing this article, but international media have quoted sources confirming the athlete gave birth at the St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Congratulatory messages have already been flooding in, including from some of her well-known pals like Beyoncé.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

And, of course, the internet is ecstatic.

