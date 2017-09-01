TshisaLIVE

Winnie Ntshaba talks marriage: Next time will be forever

01 September 2017
Winnie Ntshaba still believes in marriage.
Winnie Ntshaba still believes in marriage.
Despite going through a divorce a few years ago, Winnie Ntshaba is a romantic at heart and still believes in finding her prince charming. 

Winnie told Drum magazine that the next time she gets married, it has to be forever. 

"My mother and father are still married. I believe once I say let's do this (marriage) it's going to be for keeps this time. But I have to be sure, because no one's perfect and both parties must be committed," she said. 

Winnie said she believes that she has grown as a person since her divorce. 

"I'm wiser, I know better and I know how to better handle things," she said. 

Winnie and her ex-husband, Thabo Modise tied-the-knot after four years of dating and were married for seven years.

Despite the divorce they are happily co-parenting their eight-year-old son, Phenyo. 

The actress has been in and out of the spotlight since being axed from Generations in 2014. She was part of the 'Generations 16' who were fired for not reporting to work over wage disagreements. 

