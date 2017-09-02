TshisaLIVE

Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16

02 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
TK and Nhlanhla Nciza's son (centre) turned 16 recently.
Image: Via Arthur Mafokate's Instagram

Nhlanhla Nciza's son celebrated his 16th birthday recently with one of the craziest parties you have probably ever seen.

Nhlanhla and her businessman hubby TK spared no expense (or effort) to make sure their son's birthday was everything he wished for.

The party, held at the Marion on Nicol in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by a number of industry heavyweights including Arthur Mafokate and Reggie Nkabinde.

👑👑👑 = Great time with my leaders TK and @govner_reggie = TS Records-Mabala Noise-999 Music

A post shared by Arthur Mafokate (@arthurmafokate) on

Surrounded by Royalty 🙌🏾

A post shared by Arthur Mafokate (@arthurmafokate) on

The evening also apparently saw performances from the likes of DJ Shimza, Major League DJz, young rapper Steero, Frank Casino and Ngud hitmaker Kwesta.

Take a look at what went down.

With the birthday boy and his father #HappyBirthdayNkululeko #NkululekoSweet16

A post shared by Arthur Mafokate (@arthurmafokate) on

#whataboyturns16 #NkululekoSweet16 #birthdaycake #kstcakes #celebratelife #kstexpertsonthegoevents

A post shared by Kst Cakes- Jhb 🇿🇦 (@kstcakes) on

Legend in the making DJ Shimza #NkululekoSweet16 #HappyBirthdayNkululeko

A post shared by Arthur Mafokate (@arthurmafokate) on

It's a year to remember ,2017 is a year to remember , it's my year to remember , and I'm coming for everything, coming for everything 😌 .

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Steero GOD (@steero_god) on

