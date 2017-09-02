Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16
02 September 2017 - 10:00
Nhlanhla Nciza's son celebrated his 16th birthday recently with one of the craziest parties you have probably ever seen.
Nhlanhla and her businessman hubby TK spared no expense (or effort) to make sure their son's birthday was everything he wished for.
The party, held at the Marion on Nicol in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by a number of industry heavyweights including Arthur Mafokate and Reggie Nkabinde.
The evening also apparently saw performances from the likes of DJ Shimza, Major League DJz, young rapper Steero, Frank Casino and Ngud hitmaker Kwesta.
Take a look at what went down.
