Somizi puts New York book launch on hold

Idols SA judge Somizi was forced to put the American launch of his best-selling memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit on hold after scheduling issues ruled out a chance for him to make it to New York for the event this month.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Somizi's manager Thato Matuka said the team had been working on the launch for the last two months but had to cancel it due to time restraints.

"The launch will not be happening because Somizi did not have enough time. He flew straight to LA to attend the MTV Video Music Awards and could not fly to New York. We hope to return soon to have the launch," he said.

Thato said there was a massive demand for the book overseas and the team was working on launching the book in other countries soon.

"Besides the demand in America, we have seen a massive demand in Africa. We have received a lot of requests for the book to be available in other countries," he added.

The star recently revealed that he is working on a braille version of the book for blind readers.