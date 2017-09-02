TshisaLIVE

Somizi puts New York book launch on hold

02 September 2017 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi cancelled his American book launch.
Somizi cancelled his American book launch.
Image: Via Somizi's Instagram

Idols SA judge Somizi was forced to put the American launch of his best-selling memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit on hold after scheduling issues ruled out a chance for him to make it to New York for the event this month.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Somizi's manager Thato Matuka said the team had been working on the launch for the last two months but had to cancel it due to time restraints.

"The launch will not be happening because Somizi did not have enough time. He flew straight to LA to attend the MTV Video Music Awards and could not fly to New York. We hope to return soon to have the launch," he said.

Thato said there was a massive demand for the book overseas and the team was working on launching the book in other countries soon.

"Besides the demand in America, we have seen a massive demand in Africa. We have received a lot of requests for the book to be available in other countries," he added.

The star recently revealed that he is working on a braille version of the book for blind readers.

 

‘All I want for my birthday is to hear you say I’m gold’ - Simz Ngema to Dumi Masilela

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has broken her social media silence since the death of her husband to make a heartbreaking birthday wish to hear him give her ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES: Mzansi on the search for Babes Wodumo’s 'missing link'

Somizi jokes that he's enlisted the help of the LA Police Department.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

YOH! Somizi’s impressive VMA outfit cost over R40k

Somizi's outfit was made with Swarovski crystals and cost between R40,000 and R60,000.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

SNAPS: Somizi stole the shine at the VMAs

Somizi let out his inner Diana Ross this past weekend when he hosted the red carpet for MTV Base Africa at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper could foot R15 million bill for Fill Up FNB Stadium

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is facing the grim possibility of having to finance his R15 million Fill Up FNB Stadium concert on December 2 entirely out of ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Here's what South Africans would have done with R14-million TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu blasts Zim actress: People will know who she is because of me TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X