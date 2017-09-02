Warren Masemola lets us in on his Tjovitjo dance secrets

Warren has played a number of challenging roles in the past but said that he was drawn to the series because of how much it portrayed the real state of South Africa at the moment.

"It is the honesty and realness that drew me in. This has been my most challenging role to date because it is so real. It is the state of the nation at the moment. So much of it is heartbreaking or hard to watch because it is so real. It is the places and the people that the country doesn't normally see and it's great to put a spotlight on that," Warren said.

He said that too often producers and filmmakers were too scared to push the envelope with local stories.

"It's fresh. It's everything that people are too scared to do with TV. Often producers are too careful when it comes to stories and you cannot be careful with our (African) stories. I realised I had to give all of myself to the role and I think that honesty and realness is what draws people in," he added.