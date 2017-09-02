WATCH: The trailer for SA's first western will leave you shook

There's been much hype around SA's first western, Five Fingers of Marseilles after it was selected for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Starring Vuyo Dabula and Warren Masemola, the film tells the story of how the young 'Five Fingers' fought for the rural town of Marseilles against brutal police oppression.

After fleeing in disgrace, Tau makes a return only to find the town under threat again.

Check out the trailer here: