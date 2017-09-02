TshisaLIVE

WATCH: The trailer for SA's first western will leave you shook

02 September 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
SA's first western is getting tons of love.
SA's first western is getting tons of love.
Image: Supplied

There's been much hype around SA's first western, Five Fingers of Marseilles after it was selected for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Starring Vuyo Dabula and Warren Masemola, the film tells the story of how the young 'Five Fingers' fought for the rural town of Marseilles against brutal police oppression.

After fleeing in disgrace, Tau makes a return only to find the town under threat again.

Check out the trailer here:

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Here's what South Africans would have done with R14-million TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu blasts Zim actress: People will know who she is because of me TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi casually confirms 'I've blocked AKA' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X