Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz

Former Yo-TV presenter turned doctor, Musa Mthombeni, is clearly winning at life and recently bought himself a fancy Mercedes-Benz.

An ecstatic Musa posted pictures of his new baby on social media, but not before thanking his old ride for keeping him safe.

"Where do I begin? My baby. My boo. My sexy thing. #Roxy. We've been through the most together and you've treated me like a good husband. So many memories and so many kilometres we traveled. From when they tried to steal you in Braamfontein to the many coastal drives, thank you for the memories," he wrote.

Meet his new child, Viserion.