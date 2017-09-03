Musa Mthombeni blesses himself with fancy Mercedes-Benz
Former Yo-TV presenter turned doctor, Musa Mthombeni, is clearly winning at life and recently bought himself a fancy Mercedes-Benz.
An ecstatic Musa posted pictures of his new baby on social media, but not before thanking his old ride for keeping him safe.
"Where do I begin? My baby. My boo. My sexy thing. #Roxy. We've been through the most together and you've treated me like a good husband. So many memories and so many kilometres we traveled. From when they tried to steal you in Braamfontein to the many coastal drives, thank you for the memories," he wrote.
Meet his new child, Viserion.
If you're a fan of Game of Thrones you'll know that Viserion was one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons. In the last two episodes of season 7, Viserion was killed by the Night King only to be brought back to life and form part of the army of the dead. It was also Viserion who blew blue flames destroying the wall, giving the dead access into the Seven Kingdoms.
