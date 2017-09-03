TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Baby Thingo remixing her mom's track is super cute

03 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Kelly Khumalo and her daughter, Thingo who loves singing.
Image: Via Instagram

It seems like in a few years, baby Thingo will be following in her mom, Kelly Khumalo's foot steps. 

Well we can hope, right? 

Proud mama Kelly shared a video of Thingo singing a few lines from her track, Themba.

It's sure to bring a smile to your face.

Meet Thingo the star in the making! 

Themba remix 🤣🤣🤣 @zandie_khumalo_gumede

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

