WATCH: Baby Thingo remixing her mom's track is super cute
03 September 2017 - 08:00
It seems like in a few years, baby Thingo will be following in her mom, Kelly Khumalo's foot steps.
Well we can hope, right?
Proud mama Kelly shared a video of Thingo singing a few lines from her track, Themba.
It's sure to bring a smile to your face.
Meet Thingo the star in the making!
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP